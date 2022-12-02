© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
NewsWrap_Logo.png
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published December 2, 2022 at 9:17 PM PST
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. An Inland Empire congressman is now one of the top three Democratic leaders in the nation.
2. A state Assembly race in the desert is still too close to call, more than three weeks after the election.
3. A Newport Beach man who owns several Inland Empire trucking companies was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for an explosion that killed one of his workers and badly injured another.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell