NATIVE HOPE CHAMPIONS: Riding for the Missing

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls pandemic is a widespread crisis that primarily exists under the radar. At the Indian National Finals Rodeo, or INFR, participants used their platform to shed light on this issue.

Through a production of our sister station, FNX- First Nations Experience, we have this report, drawn from an 8-minute short film that was shot at the 2022 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) in Las Vegas.

Riders participating in the Native American "Indian" Rodeo Circuit share their thoughts and their efforts on raising awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls pandemic that is affecting the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and many Latin American Countries.

"Riding for the Missing" is a free standing program, but acts as a tentative first installment of a proposed series entitled "Native Hope Champions."

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Fund for Indigenous Journalists: Reporting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit and Transgender People (MMIWG2T).

More Info at iwmf.org

Premieres Monday, November 28th on FNX at 6:47PM ET / 3:47PM PT and at 10:52PM ET / 7:52PM PT.

