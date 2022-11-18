© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire's major news stories of the past week.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Rick Dulock
Published November 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM PST
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. It looks like Republican Congressman Ken Calvert of Corona has narrowly defeated a Democratic challenger in his newly drawn, more competitive Congressional District.
2. In another hotly contested race, challenger Yxtian Gutierrez has declared victory over incumbent Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.
3. It looks like Democrat Christy Holstege has emerged as the winner over Republican Greg Wallis in the Assembly District.
4. One more interesting Southland California Assembly race.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

