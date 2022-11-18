Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. It looks like Republican Congressman Ken Calvert of Corona has narrowly defeated a Democratic challenger in his newly drawn, more competitive Congressional District.

2. In another hotly contested race, challenger Yxtian Gutierrez has declared victory over incumbent Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.

3. It looks like Democrat Christy Holstege has emerged as the winner over Republican Greg Wallis in the Assembly District.

4. One more interesting Southland California Assembly race.

