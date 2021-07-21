© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Celebration of Life Announced for Former Congressman Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis
Former Rep. Jerry Lewis

A celebration of life for former Congressman Jerry Lewis, one of the Inland Empire’s longest serving politicians, will be on Thursday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the University of Redlands Chapel. Lewis died at his Redlands home on July 15. He was 86.

Lewis’ political career started with a post as a local school board member. He then moved to the California State Assembly, followed by representing San Bernardino County in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 2013.

Among his achievements were leading an effort to establish the South Coast Air Quality Management District, and improving health care treatments at the Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Instead of flowers, donations to the National Alzheimer’s Association are encouraged courtesy of Blossom Grove Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 11116 New Jersey Street, Redlands CA 92373.

