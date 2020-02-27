© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Mock Trials, Temporary Homeless Housing, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM PST
MD4.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County has been awarded more than 14 million dollars for the construction of a sports park and a community park.
  2. The eight teams still standing in the 38th annual Riverside County Mock Trials Competition will confront each other in the elite round today.
  3. Meth addicts in California would be paid to stop using drugs under a bill introduced this week in the state Senate.
  4. A plan adopted Wednesday by the California Ocean Protection Council lays out goals to protect the Pacific coastline.
  5. Governor Gavin Newsom has designated over 14-thousand acres of land across California to be used for temporary housing for the homeless.

Local News