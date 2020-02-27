KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Mock Trials, Temporary Homeless Housing, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County has been awarded more than 14 million dollars for the construction of a sports park and a community park.
- The eight teams still standing in the 38th annual Riverside County Mock Trials Competition will confront each other in the elite round today.
- Meth addicts in California would be paid to stop using drugs under a bill introduced this week in the state Senate.
- A plan adopted Wednesday by the California Ocean Protection Council lays out goals to protect the Pacific coastline.
- Governor Gavin Newsom has designated over 14-thousand acres of land across California to be used for temporary housing for the homeless.