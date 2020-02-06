KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/6 Empire KVCR Midday News: Childcare Union, Test Flight of Minuteman 3 Missile, and More
- Thousands of California childcare providers handed in union signatures Wednesday.
- 178 people who were in the Wuhan region of China have been evacuated to Travis Air Force Base.
- The U.S. conducts a test flight of unarmed Minuteman 3 missile.
- California firefighters return from battling Australia fires.
- The California State University and Cal State San Marcos agree to pay $240,000 to settle a lawsuit challenging their refusal to use student fees to fund a pro-life speaker on campus.