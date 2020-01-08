KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/8 Empire KVCR Midday News: Senate Bill 50, Vote-by-Mail Ballots, Lead Poison Screening, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Opponents of a Senate Bill 50 made their voices heard at a press conference in Oakland.
- Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out on February 3.
- Roughly half of the three million children on Medi-Cal are not getting screened for lead poisoning.
- Republican Duncan Hunter announces his resignation from Congress.