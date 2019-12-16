KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Governor Spending Plan, California Out of Dry Category, and More
- Governor Gavin Newsom is locking in his spending plan to be released next month.
- Prayer service to be held for the Mt. Baldy search and rescue volunteer who fell to his death while searching for missing hiker.
- California likely to produce less new homes in 2019 versus last year.
- Climate change threatens California’s freeway system.
- Storms nudge most of California out of dry category.