The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Governor Spending Plan, California Out of Dry Category, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 16, 2019 at 12:02 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Governor Gavin Newsom is locking in his spending plan to be released next month.
  2. Prayer service to be held for the Mt. Baldy search and rescue volunteer who fell to his death while searching for missing hiker.
  3. California likely to produce less new homes in 2019 versus last year.
  4. Climate change threatens California’s freeway system.
  5. Storms nudge most of California out of dry category.

