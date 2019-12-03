© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Bishop of San Bernardino, Marijuana Secondhand Smoke, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 3, 2019 at 1:07 PM PST
Riverside1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Diocese introduces next bishop of San Bernardino.
  2. Now that marijuana is legal in California, people are worrying about the effects of secondhand pot smoke.
  3. PG&E refused to give counties information on medically vulnerable customers before power outages.

Local News