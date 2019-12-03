KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Bishop of San Bernardino, Marijuana Secondhand Smoke, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Diocese introduces next bishop of San Bernardino.
- Now that marijuana is legal in California, people are worrying about the effects of secondhand pot smoke.
- PG&E refused to give counties information on medically vulnerable customers before power outages.