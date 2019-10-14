KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: Solar Panel Outage, Gun Laws, Stockton Rent Increases
- Very few rooftop solar panels helped to keep the lights on during last week’s power outages.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signs two new “red flag” laws as part of a package of gun control bills.
- Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs claims his city is home to ‘the second highest rent increases in the nation’.