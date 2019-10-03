© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Immigration Detention Center, Fall Membership Campaign, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 3, 2019 at 1:40 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a batch of bills to improve wildfire prevention, response, and recovery.
  2. Report offers framework for building electrification in California.
  3. Riverside County’s Child Protective Services Agency is improving.
  4. Inland Empire will not get immigration detention center after all.

