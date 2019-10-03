KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Immigration Detention Center, Fall Membership Campaign, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Governor Gavin Newsom signed a batch of bills to improve wildfire prevention, response, and recovery.
- Report offers framework for building electrification in California.
- Riverside County’s Child Protective Services Agency is improving.
- Inland Empire will not get immigration detention center after all.