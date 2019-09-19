© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: Brown Act Violation, Mountain Center Fire, High-Speed Train, and more

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 19, 2019 at 12:59 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Judgement on San Bernardino Brown Act violation voids Dawn Rowe’s appointment.
     
  2. A 167-acre brush fire in Riverside County is almost fully contained.
     
  3. CA Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that will change the employment status for more than a million California workers.
     
  4. Twenty-five Southern CA doctors and others are accused of billing health plans for $150 million in fraudulent charges.
     
  5. Plan to build a high speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California is one step closer to reality.
     
  6. University of California President Janet Napolitano announced plans to step down in August 2020.

