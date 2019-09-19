KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: Brown Act Violation, Mountain Center Fire, High-Speed Train, and more
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Judgement on San Bernardino Brown Act violation voids Dawn Rowe’s appointment.
- A 167-acre brush fire in Riverside County is almost fully contained.
- CA Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that will change the employment status for more than a million California workers.
- Twenty-five Southern CA doctors and others are accused of billing health plans for $150 million in fraudulent charges.
- Plan to build a high speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California is one step closer to reality.
- University of California President Janet Napolitano announced plans to step down in August 2020.