© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Highway 330 Closure, Murrieta Wildfire, License Plate Lawsuit

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 5, 2019 at 1:02 PM PDT
Riverside1_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A hard closure of Highway 330 will last 12 days for safety renovations.

2. Wind-driven wildfire scorches 1400 acres west of Murrieta.

3.  A federal judge declines to throw out lawsuit against DMV over a misunderstood personalized license plate.

Local News