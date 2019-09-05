KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Highway 330 Closure, Murrieta Wildfire, License Plate Lawsuit
1. A hard closure of Highway 330 will last 12 days for safety renovations.
2. Wind-driven wildfire scorches 1400 acres west of Murrieta.
3. A federal judge declines to throw out lawsuit against DMV over a misunderstood personalized license plate.