© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Dive Boat Fire Victims, Racial Slurs, Dior Fragrance Ad

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 4, 2019 at 12:20 PM PDT
state_news2.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Thirty-three bodies of dive boat fire victims were recovered near Santa Cruz Island.

2. Riverside County could settle lawsuit alleging racial slurs in waste management department.

3. Dior criticized for appropriating Native American culture with fragrance ad.

 

 

Local News