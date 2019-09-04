KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Dive Boat Fire Victims, Racial Slurs, Dior Fragrance Ad
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Thirty-three bodies of dive boat fire victims were recovered near Santa Cruz Island.
2. Riverside County could settle lawsuit alleging racial slurs in waste management department.
3. Dior criticized for appropriating Native American culture with fragrance ad.