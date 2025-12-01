November 26: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr. Anees Razzouk, Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Loma Linda University Health. Thank you for being with us today, Dr. Razzouk.

Dr. Anees Razzouk

Thank you for having me today.

Yvette Walker

We're going to focus on the groundbreaking pediatric cardiothoracic procedure that took place at Loma Linda Children's Hospital. At the time you were a resident. Tell us a bit about your experience.

Dr. Anees Razzouk

Yes, in the mid-1980s I was a resident preparing to be a heart surgeon. And Dr. Leonard Bailey performed the first newborn to newborn heart transplant in Baby Moses in 1985, November, this month. There was a lot of excitement. There had been surgeries performed before in babies and newborns for the same condition, and none of those children had survived. So there was some anxiety, there was a lot of anticipation, but we had confidence that it would work, because the groundwork had been done in the animal lab, where Dr. Bailey had done hundreds of those transplants in goats and other animals, and those worked. So it was an exciting time, surely, to be there at the front line of a groundbreaking procedure.

Yvette Walker

What were the first moments, days, and weeks following baby Moses's progress like?

Dr. Anees Razzouk

It was a time of celebration. Every day mattered that he was making progress, because the year before 1984 where baby Faye had the baboon heart, she survived for 20 days. So those first 20 days were full of anxiety and concerns and uncertainty. But he did very well. He had some rejection early on that was treated very appropriately. Baby Moses was also much, much sicker than other babies. His kidneys were not working well, so he needed support. But in spite of his ill condition, he did very well and recovered.

Yvette Walker

And I understand Baby Moses recently celebrated a tremendous milestone. Please share that.

Dr. Anees Razzouk

40 years later, he's the first to survive a heart transplant as a newborn and live to be 40 years and now just celebrated his birthday. In fact, November the 20th is the 40th anniversary of his heart transplant.

Yvette Walker

What does this say about the value and importance of organ donors across various stages of life?

Dr. Anees Razzouk

That is the Achilles heel of this kind of a treatment, heart transplantation. That is, it's totally dependent on the gift of a human heart, and that gift is sacred. It's the donor families who are the heroes in this story. And there have been many, many sad, tragic stories that we can talk about on the side of the donor families. However, it's that dark moment that can make a difference. Sunshine. Hope. Life for another family, for another child. We have children right now in the hospital who are supported aggressively with machines and medications to keep them alive while they are waiting for donor heart. So yes, without the unselfish donation of organs, children die waiting for heart transplant or other organs.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Razzouk, looking back at your history of treating pediatric patients, what would you say to parents about the evolution and outcomes of these procedures.

Dr. Anees Razzouk

We're able to do now this same operation that was done in 1985 a little bit better, because we have improved the techniques, we've learned better ways to treat rejection and infection, so those children now would have a better future if they are transplanted now. Those children can have a long life ahead of them.

Yvette Walker

What is the best way to reach out to you?

Dr. Anees Razzouk

We are open 24/7, 365 days. They could reach us at Loma Linda Children's Hospital, or we have a phone number they can call.

Yvette Walker

I have the number here. It's 909-558-4208.

Dr. Anees Razzouk

It is an honor for us to serve this community and to take care of children and provide the best, high-quality care to families who need cardiac services.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Razzouk, thank you for your remarkable work, your investment and your ability to transform the lives alongside parents that are experiencing their darkest moments, but also able to experience their brightest joys.

Dr. Anees Razzouk

Thank you, Yvette for having me here today.

Yvette Walker

My guest today has been Dr. Anees Razzouk, Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media, and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital. Here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.