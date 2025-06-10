New partnership set to expand sports-based mentorship

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire is an organization dedicated to providing a lifeline for vulnerable youth lacking positive role models. Through this partnership, 98% of “littles” graduate from high school and 67% will be the first in their family to attend college.

Recently, BBBS OC/IE partnered with former NBA star Josh Childress and the Childress Family Foundation to provide the youth positive role models through sports. The organizations aim to serve youth that are currently on the agency's waitlist of more than 100 littles through group sports experiences.

Childress explained that “sports opened doors for [him], but it was the role models who helped [him] walk through them.” He wants the collaboration to offer that same guidance to youth who will have mentors that believe in them. The partnership will expand a volunteer base, enhance youth experiences, and hold a launch event with a guided group workout followed by a rooftop breakfast.

For more information, visit the link on our website at kvcrnews.org.