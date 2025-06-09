California Sports Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony

The California Sports Hall of Fame has honored more than 100 athletes since its establishment in 2006, while also informing youth and adults of fitness awareness, education and athletic activities.

An induction ceremony is held once a year to honor the men and women who have held high accomplishments and contributions in their area of sports and sports media. This year's inductees include Shane Mosley, Jesse Sapulo, Paul Caligiuri, Janet Evans, and Ron Brown.

Mosley was a world-renowned boxer, holding multiple championships in three weight classes, and was named “World’s Best Active Boxer” from 2000 to 2001. Sapulo was a four time Super Bowl winner as an offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers. Caligiuri is best known for clinching the win in the United States’ World Cup qualifier in 1989 with his “shot heard around the world.” Evans was the first American to win four Olympic gold medals in swimming, and broke world records in 1987 at just 15 years old. Brown was an NFL wide receiver who also won a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics for his 4-by-100-meter relay.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in the Ontario Convention Center.

For more information or tickets, visit the link on our website at kvcrnews.org.

For KVCR News, I’m Maile Palacios

https://www.californiasportshalloffame.org/p/inductees/2025-inductees

