Burrowing owls may soon be protected

California’s burrowing owl is the only species of owl that nests underground, but have suffered extreme habitat loss due to exurban sprawl. The western burrowing owl may be protected under the California Endangered Species Act. But, in order for further consideration to occur, California’s Fish and Game Commission must accept the petition that was put in place by conservation groups.

Jeff Miller, a senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, believes that the commission should extend state protections to the owls, so they may continue to enjoy their land. He continues to express how it pains him to see the owls slowly disappear.

Scott Artis with Urban Bird Foundation explains, “In mere decades, California has seen the decimation of formerly thriving populations of burrowing owls, once one of the more common birds in California.”

At a meeting on October 10 the commission will vote on whether to advance the burrowing owl to “candidate” status.