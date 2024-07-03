Chino Hills freshman dies after medical emergency on campus

Fourteen year old Jason Phan was to be an incoming freshman and football player at Chino High. After being pulled out of the campus pool on June 28 due to a medical emergency , Phan passed away in the Children’s Hospital of Orange County on June 30.

The cause of his death is unknown, as well as the reason for Phan being at the aquatics center. The investigation is still questioning this, but there is no evidence of a crime occuring. There were many people from an official school activity in and around the pool when the police and paramedics arrived.

The school held a vigil the night of Phan’s death, and welcomed counselors that Monday to help those mourning Jason.