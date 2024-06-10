© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California announced the launch of its special Pride Month pop up exhibition

KVCR | By Raffi Faul
Published June 10, 2024 at 12:59 PM PDT
Post by OutintheIE

The exhibition which is called “Out in the I.E.: A 50 Year Retrospective of the Inland Empire LGBTQ+ Community’s Tenacity, Triumphs, and Trailblazers' ' celebrates and honors the vibrant history, remarkable resilience, and significant contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in the Inland Empire over the past five decades.

This exhibit pays homage to the community’s warriors and elders to preserve the history for future generations and uplifts the often unsung heroes who fought valiantly for inland queer civil rights – particularly when doing so was met with resistance or violence. From the establishment of LGBTQ spaces at UC Riverside in the 1970s and regional efforts to combat AIDS in the 80s, to queer nightclubs opening in the 90s, a local judge fighting back against “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2008, and the wave of increased LGBTQ political representation in recent history.

The no cost pop up exhibit will be open to the public until June 13, 2024 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the Civil Right Institute’s Bank of America Diversity Center.
Local Interest
Raffi Faul
Raffi is a student at the University of California, Riverside. Currently in their 4th year, they are getting their degree in Political Science.
See stories by Raffi Faul