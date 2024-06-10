The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California announced the launch of its special Pride Month pop up exhibition

The exhibition which is called “Out in the I.E.: A 50 Year Retrospective of the Inland Empire LGBTQ+ Community’s Tenacity, Triumphs, and Trailblazers' ' celebrates and honors the vibrant history, remarkable resilience, and significant contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in the Inland Empire over the past five decades.

This exhibit pays homage to the community’s warriors and elders to preserve the history for future generations and uplifts the often unsung heroes who fought valiantly for inland queer civil rights – particularly when doing so was met with resistance or violence. From the establishment of LGBTQ spaces at UC Riverside in the 1970s and regional efforts to combat AIDS in the 80s, to queer nightclubs opening in the 90s, a local judge fighting back against “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2008, and the wave of increased LGBTQ political representation in recent history.

The no cost pop up exhibit will be open to the public until June 13, 2024 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the Civil Right Institute’s Bank of America Diversity Center.