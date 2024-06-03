Fairplex encourages international relations with LA Consular Corps

The Los Angeles Consular Corps is made up of the Consuls General and Honorary Consuls, who represent nearly 100 countries.

Walter Marquez, President and CEO of Fairplex shared what the meeting was called for.

“I think the aspects of them, where they're at, they get caught up in their day-to-day business and the things that they need to do. We wanted to show a little bit of Fairplex and how we can help them meet the needs and reach out to their communities the way they do year-round. Fairplex is about bringing people together and community. That's really what this is all about and what we're after.”

Zaib Shaikh, Dean of the LA Consular Corps, explained the purpose of the corps, and invited people in the Inland Empire to reach out.

“The L.A. Consular Corps, the nations, almost 100 nations are represented there. Those lead representatives represent within Southern California, so the Inland Empire is one of the regions in that jurisdiction of representation for them. So they're really trying to connect with the diaspora from those hundreds of nations. Obviously, this is a great area of immigration and first, second, third generation and beyond. So if there are people out there who want to get connected back to their home country or those representatives' countries that they've wish to travel to or wish to know more about, the L.A. Consular Corps has all those representatives.”

The meeting consisted of a tour of the Fairplex Campus and a presentation of the Fairplex’s history with international culture exchange.

According to Marquez, plans for similar exchanges are in the works for the future.

For more information on the LA Consular Corps, visit https://www.laconsularcorps.com.