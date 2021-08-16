© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Addressing the Climate Emergency In Our Local Communities

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published August 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Peoples Climate March, is being billed as a mobilization for climate, jobs and justice.
The United Nations released its much anticipated report on climate change on August 9, and the consensus is that our planet is on a course to experience some irreversible changes like sea level rise and more frequent extreme weather events.

There is however still time to limit some of the devastation. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Dr. Francesca Hopkins, a U.C. Riverside Assistant Professor of Climate Change and Sustainability, about thinking locally about solutions, and how to connect with others to stay informed.

