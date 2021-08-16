Addressing the Climate Emergency In Our Local Communities

The United Nations released its much anticipated report on climate change on August 9, and the consensus is that our planet is on a course to experience some irreversible changes like sea level rise and more frequent extreme weather events.

There is however still time to limit some of the devastation. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Dr. Francesca Hopkins, a U.C. Riverside Assistant Professor of Climate Change and Sustainability, about thinking locally about solutions, and how to connect with others to stay informed.