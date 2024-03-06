© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Elections 2024

Follow KVCR as we provide you with the latest news around the 2024 elections.

Key Election Dates

  • Oct 7th
    • Deadline for ballots to start getting mailed to every California voter, early voting sites open.
  • Oct 21st
  • Nov 5th
    • Polls are open, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, the last day to vote by mail.

Updates from the DNC
Singer Maren Morris takes part in stage testing ahead of the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Here's who might perform tonight at the DNC
Emily Alfin Johnson
We're still waiting on the official schedule to confirm, but here's who has been spotted at sound check in advance of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz high-fives presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Here’s who’s speaking on Day 3 of the DNC
NPR Washington Desk
Gov. Tim Walz's daughter, Hope Walz, watches the proceedings during the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday in Chicago.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
As Gov. Tim Walz introduces himself to the nation, his daughter Hope helps him relate
Elena Moore
California Regional News
California News
Support for Kamala Harris surges among youth voters
Cal Matters
Young voters in California and across the country are excited about Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrats are trying to capitalize, counting on a surge at the polls to win key congressional races.
Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a press conference at a Home Depot in San Jose to sign bills that aim to curb retail theft and address voter concerns about California crime rates on Aug. 16, 2024
Florence Middleton, Cal Matters
/
Cal Matters
California News
Gavin Newsom signs new retail theft laws as voters weigh even tougher penalties
CapRadio
Will Rollins
News
Calvert, Rollins head to rematch in November
Madison Aument
California Propositions Explained
In November, voters will determine the fate of 10 propositions. Learn more about them with these videos.
2024 Voter Guide
What you need to know to vote in California’s Nov. 5 general election. Presented by Cal Matters.
