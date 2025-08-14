In Colorado's most competitive district, voters have nuanced views on immigration

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes to hike and ski in her spare time. She keeps track of state politics throughout the year but is especially busy during the annual legislative session from January through early May.