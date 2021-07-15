July 15: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Twelve Camacho, Co-Founder and Operations Manager of Foster Army Animal Resuce. Twelve shares the non-profit's mission to save animals and find them forever homes and talks about their thrift shop, located in Riverside. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Comedian Carole Montgomery about her newest project Funny Women of a Certain Age, live at the Irvine Improv Tues, July 20.

For more information about Foster Army Animal Resuce, visit www.fosterarmy.org

For more information about Funny Women of a Certain Age, visit improv.com/irvine/event/funny+women+of+a+certain+age/11132135