© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NBA Finals hopes for Game 6

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published June 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

With the NBA Finals Game 5 having the lowest viewership in the past 35 years, Game 6 begins on June 19 at 5:30 p.m. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently leads the series with three wins to the Indiana Pacers two, but some players are hoping for more recognition.

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently in the top five in scoring and steals in NBA Finals history, averaging 32.4 points and 2.4 steals per game. If OKC wins the championship, Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance of winning the title of Finals MVP.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers believes that they still have an opportunity and that the series is not over. The Pacers have only ever previously appeared in the NBA Finals in 2000, bringing a new pressure to Indiana’s only NBA team.

Turner hopes that the Pacers will win in Game 6 and force a Game 7, but win or lose, this will be the last game set in Indianapolis for this NBA season.
California News
Maile Palacios
See stories by Maile Palacios