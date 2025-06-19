NBA Finals hopes for Game 6

With the NBA Finals Game 5 having the lowest viewership in the past 35 years, Game 6 begins on June 19 at 5:30 p.m. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently leads the series with three wins to the Indiana Pacers two, but some players are hoping for more recognition.

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently in the top five in scoring and steals in NBA Finals history, averaging 32.4 points and 2.4 steals per game. If OKC wins the championship, Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance of winning the title of Finals MVP.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers believes that they still have an opportunity and that the series is not over. The Pacers have only ever previously appeared in the NBA Finals in 2000, bringing a new pressure to Indiana’s only NBA team.

Turner hopes that the Pacers will win in Game 6 and force a Game 7, but win or lose, this will be the last game set in Indianapolis for this NBA season.