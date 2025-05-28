Newsom decides not to provide additional funding for locals to combat homelessness

Newsom’s taken to criticizing a number of cities and counties for not doing enough with funding the state's already doled out for locals to combat homelessness.

He had this to say as he presented his revised budget plan last week [Wed 5/14].

NEWSOM: There’s no compassion in denying what the hell’s going on on the streets and sidewalks. They need to step up. Enough of the rhetoric, I’m serious, enough of the rhetoric. People are dying in this state, it is a disgrace.

But advocates for local governments say the crisis won’t improve if they lose a key funding stream.

Graham Knaus heads the California State Association of Counties.

KNAUS: We’re all really frustrated on homelessness. I know the Governor is, the legislature is, counties are too. And we believe that there’s a way to move forward together, and that is mapping out clear responsibilities, having reliable state funding in order to do it, and then holding entities accountable.

California’s unhoused population rose to 187 thousand last year, which represents nearly one quarter of the nation’s total. Newsom says he wants to see more accountability at the local level before allocating additional funds for the crisis.

His budget proposal now heads to the legislature for a final month of negotiations.