Consumer groups press for reform to limit electricity costs

KVCR | By Suzanne Potter
Published May 12, 2025 at 2:59 PM PDT
Supporters of the Campaign for Affordable Power are pressing state lawmakers to pass a series of reform bills aimed at big investor-owned utilities like Edison, Pacific Gas and Electric, and San Diego Gas and Electric.

Edison brought in more than $1.6 billion in profit last year and has raised rates 85% over the last decade.

However, the company is still asking the California Public Utilities Commission for another big rate increase after the Los Angeles fires.

Lee Trotman, communications director for the Utility Reform Network in Oakland, said he is against further rate hikes.

"The way to stop these utilities from getting away with these rate increases is by publicly participating," said Trotman. "And you can actually call in during the CPUC vote meetings. You can go online. You have to make yourself heard."

All three utility companies say they need rate increases to cover their costs.

The California Senate Appropriations Committee is holding a hearing today on a reform bill that promotes public financing of electrical infrastructure.

Advocates for the bill argue the current method of bond financing makes projects more expensive.

Trotman said another bill to be heard by the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Wednesday would restrict how utilities can use money earned from ratepayers.

"They'll use the ratepayers' money for lobbying, promotional advertising," said Trotman, "and other non-energy related expenses out of the monthly energy bills, which so far has been legal."

Other bills being considered by the legislature would require cost savings to be passed on to customers, and ban power shutoffs during wildfire smoke days and industrial accidents.
Suzanne Potter
Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
