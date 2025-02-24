© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.

Resistance state: Tracking California’s lawsuits against the new Trump administration

Cal Matters
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:46 AM PST
Photo illustration of a split composition; one side shows Attorney General Rob Bonta, set against a background of the CA flag and Attorney General seal; the other side shows Donald Trump behind a stack of papers, set against a background of an oil refinery; the middle of the composition features the scales of justice.
Gabriel Hongsdusit, CalMatters
/
Gabriel Hongsdusit, CalMatters
Illustration by Gabriel Hongsdusit, CalMatters

Round 2 of California vs. Trump is already underway.

President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders moments after being inaugurated president, and many of them could directly affect California.

These orders include revoking licenses for offshore wind which may shut down proposals off the coast of Humboldt County and Morro Bay, a more aggressive targeting of undocumented immigrants living throughout the state and a strong embrace of fossil fuels which could impact air quality standards, the state’s electric vehicle mandate and funding for green initiatives.

California officials used the courts to defend itself during Trump’s first administration, suing the federal government at least 123 times and winning two out of every three cases. The state’s Democratic leaders began preparing for new cases months before Trump took office by writing briefs and setting aside tens of millions of dollars for expected court fights.

Now, as Trump’s second term begins, the state is already filing lawsuits. CalMatters is tracking these cases as they are filed, below.
California News