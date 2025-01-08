© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Federal report offers encouraging stats on CA homelessness

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:13 PM PST

Homelessness grew just 3-percent in California last year, that’s compared to an 18-percent spike nationwide.

The data comes from an annual report the Department of Housing and Urban Development puts out for Congress.

Other encouraging news in the study.

While family homelessness spiked throughout the country, it actually stayed flat in California.

And homelessness actually dropped for a number of demographics including veterans, people who are chronically homeless, and young Californians living on the street without a parent or guardian.

Even so, nearly a quarter of all of the nation’s unhoused residents live in California and two thirds of them are sleeping on the streets.
California News
CapRadio
