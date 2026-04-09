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How close are Iran and the U.S. on a peace deal?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 8:48 AM PDT

President Trump’s ceasefire with Iran is on shaky ground after Israel launched its deadliest day of strikes on Lebanon so far, which Tehran and Islamabad say violates the two-week agreement.

A U.S. delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Saturday.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute’s Viterbi Program on Iran and U.S. Policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom