Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 shortlist includes Lauryn Hill, Shakira and Wu-Tang Clan

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the shortlist for its 2026 class of inductees on Wednesday. The shortlist includes a 1990s pop diva, heavy metal pioneers and a legendary R&B singer and producer. Although ten of the 17 nominees are being considered for the first time, none of the artists on the list are newly eligible for the recognition. According to the Rock Hall's guidelines, artists have to be at least 25 years out from the release of their first commercial recording to be eligible for induction. Official inductees will be revealed in April.

Here is the full shortlist of nominees for the 2026 class:

The Black Crowes

The Southern blues revival band led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson appear on the list for the second consecutive year. After decades of changing lineups and breakups, the Georgia-born brothers reunited both in the studio and on the road in recent years. The band's tenth studio album, A Pound of Feathers, will be released on March 13.

Jeff Buckley

The Los Angeles session musician turned New York City cult icon only released one studio album in his lifetime, but he left a long-lasting legacy for his emotive lyricism and fluid vocal range. Buckley, who died in 1997 while working on his second album, appears on the Rock Hall shortlist for the first time.

Mariah Carey

It's safe to say the Rock Hall is obsessed with Mariah Carey — 2026 marks her third consecutive year nominated for induction. One of the most emblematic voices in pop, with over a dozen number one hits, Carey's reign over the Billboard charts continues every holiday season.

Phil Collins

From prog rock drummer to pop rock frontman, Phil Collins is one of the most commercially successful artists in music history. Having already been inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Genesis in 2010, this nomination recognizes Collins' enduring impact as a solo singer and songwriter.

Melissa Etheridge

With her signature vocal style and evocative storytelling, Etheridge has been breaking boundaries in rock and roll for decades. A queer icon and staunch advocate for LGBTQ and environmental causes, the first-time Rock Hall nominee has long woven activism into her musical legacy, which includes hit songs like "Bring Me Some Water" and "Come to My Window."

Lauryn Hill

It's hard to overstate Lauryn Hill's impact on hip-hop and neo soul, both as a member of the Fugees and as a solo artist. The first rapper to ever win a Grammy for album of the year in 1999 for her paradigm-shifting album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, she continues to be one of the most influential yet elusive figures in pop culture. This year marks her first time appearing on the Rock Hall shortlist.

Billy Idol

A key figure of the second British invasion, fueled by the rise of MTV in the '80s, the bleach-blond rock star appears on the Rock Hall shortlist for the second consecutive year. Known for hits like "Dancing with Myself," "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding," Idol continues to extensively tour around the world.

INXS

After extensive touring, several studio albums and an assist from Nile Rodgers, the Australian band broke out internationally in the 1980s with songs like "Original Sin," "Need You Tonight" and "Devil Inside." Following lead singer Michael Hutchence's death in 1997, the band continued performing with a rotating roster of vocalists until 2012. This is the first time they appear on the Rock Hall induction shortlist.

Iron Maiden

Since the 1980s, the heavy metal band has been redefining rock and roll with anthemic storytelling, full-throttle instrumentation and a high-caliber recording output. With dozens of studio and live albums, ongoing stadium tours and a multi-generational fanbase, 2026 marks Iron Maiden's third nomination for Rock Hall induction.

Joy Division/New Order

Another English group that appears on the shortlist for the third time this year is the consolidated entry for Joy Division and New Order. Both bands featured guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris. Joy Division's post-punk sound, which featured the baritone vocals of Ian Curtis, gave way to New Order's more electronic and dance-driven rhythms in the 1980s club scene.

New Edition

Formed in Boston in 1978, New Edition set the standard for what modern boy bands could look and sound like. With R&B hits like "Candy Girl," "Cool It Now" and "Mr. Telephone Man," the quintet's original lineup and later vocalist Johnny Gill are all first-time nominees for Rock Hall induction.

Oasis

Oasis, the Britpop group led by the famously feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, are shortlisted for the third year in a row. Last year, the brothers put aside their beef for a cross-Atlantic reunion tour that briefly broke Ticketmaster.

P!NK

With the release of her first solo album in 2000, P!NK broke the mold of turn-of-the-millenium girl pop stardom. Her biting lyrics, punk-fueled attitude and R&B infused sound led to decades of commercial success. This is her first year nominated for Rock Hall induction; of the artists on the 2026 shortlist, she's the one who most recently became eligible for the recognition.

Sade

The English band named after lead vocalist Sade Adu changed the sonic landscape of the 1980s and '90s with its blend of jazz, soul and R&B. The velvety, intimate quality of Sade's music echoes across generations of artists, from Drake to Adele, and has earned a second nomination for Rock Hall induction.

Shakira

The Colombian punk rock princess turned global pop star has shapeshifted and reinvented her sound for over three decades, all while remaining one of the most recognizable and admired voices in Latin music. For over a year, she's been touring her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, around the world — widely considered her comeback record after a few years away from the spotlight, this new era likely helped land Shakira a first-time nomination for Rock Hall induction.

Luther Vandross

In addition to working as a producer for A-listers like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, Luther Vandross became an R&B and soul legend for the sheer power of his own voice beginning in the 1980s. With over a dozen studio albums, he's influenced a new generation of stars including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and most recently, Kendrick Lamar. Vandross is a first-time Rock Hall induction nominee.

Wu-Tang Clan

The Rock Hall has made a concerted effort to expand the definition of rock icons in past years, particularly when it comes to hip-hop — so it's no wonder Wu-Tang Clan is in the running. What's more curious is why it's taken so long for the New York powerhouse to appear on the list for the first time, given the group's individual and collective output over the last three decades plus.

