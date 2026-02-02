© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emirati politician known as the ‘Spy Sheikh’ made secret deal with Trump company

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 2, 2026 at 8:59 AM PST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, poses for a photo with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, poses for a photo with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Just days before President Trump’s inauguration, a company linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Emirati royal and government official, agreed to buy 49% of a Trump family crypto company called World Liberty Financial.

After Trump took office, Tahnoon gained extraordinary access to the White House, and the U.S. approved large artificial intelligence chip sales to the UAE.

Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus talks with host Scott Tong about the details of the deal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom