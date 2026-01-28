© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The White House has quietly rewritten nuclear regulations, raising concerns

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:34 PM PST

The Trump administration has quietly rewritten a set of nuclear safety regulations, raising concerns among outsiders.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel