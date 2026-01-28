© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Remembering Christa McAuliffe, the first teacher in space, 40 years after the Challenger explosion

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:07 AM PST

Forty years ago, the Challenger space shuttle exploded over Cape Canaveral, Florida, killing all seven crew members.

Christa McAuliffe, a 37-year-old high school teacher from New Hampshire, was one of those crew members. She was set to become the first teacher in space.

NHPR’s Patrick McNameeKing joins us to talk about McAuliffe’s life and legacy, from those who knew her.

