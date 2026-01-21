© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court examines Trump's efforts to fire Lisa Cook, member of Fed Board of Governors

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 8:59 AM PST
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and attorney Abbe Lowell, arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and attorney Abbe Lowell, arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case about President Trump’s efforts to fire Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mark Chenoweth, president of the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Young also speaks with Ty Cobb, former special counsel to Trump in his first administration. He’s part of an amicus brief arguing against the firing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom