© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Developing countries could stop welcoming refugees as western nations cut aid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 8:59 AM PST

It’s been one year since the Trump administration first froze funding for the United States Agency for International Development. USAID has since been gutted: 83% of its foreign aid programs no longer exist; the remainder were transferred to the State Department.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom