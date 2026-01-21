Developing countries could stop welcoming refugees as western nations cut aid
It’s been one year since the Trump administration first froze funding for the United States Agency for International Development. USAID has since been gutted: 83% of its foreign aid programs no longer exist; the remainder were transferred to the State Department.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR