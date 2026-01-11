© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Orleans is bringing house calls back to support new moms

By Rosemary Westwood
Published January 11, 2026 at 5:05 AM PST

To support new moms, the city of New Orleans is trying a medical practice from the past: the house call.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Rosemary Westwood
Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing in gender and reproductive rights, a radio producer, columnist, magazine writer and podcast host.
See stories by Rosemary Westwood
More News