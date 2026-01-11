© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iran protests enter third week under internet blackout

By Willem Marx,
Sarah McCammon
Published January 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM PST

As Iran's protests enter a third week, the country's president blames foreign powers for the unrest, and warns it will retaliate if the US intervenes militarily.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Willem Marx
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.