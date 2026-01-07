© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What are the Trump administration's goals with Greenland?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 7, 2026 at 8:55 AM PST
Houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that President Trump wants to buy Greenland, not invade it, according to the New York Times.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan look at the administration’s goals with the territory and in the entire Western Hemisphere. They speak with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh. He’s a senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom