© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Turning Point USA conference after Charlie Kirk's assassination reveals deep fractures

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 8:46 AM PST

Right-wing figures gathered this weekend in Phoenix for America Fest, a conference hosted by Turning Point USA. But the unity conservatives found after the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk fell apart amid personal attacks and deep divides on the future of the Republican Party.

We get analysis from Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of The National Interest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom