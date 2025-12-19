© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Epstein survivor on what may come out of files that could be released Friday

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 9:07 AM PST

After years of speculation and mystery, Friday is the deadline for the Justice Department to release an archive of documents related to the life and death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Liz Stein, an Epstein survivor and an anti-trafficking advocate, about what the potential release of the so-called Epstein Files Friday means to her and other survivors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom