© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For some Brown University students, this school shooting was not their first

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 16, 2025 at 9:01 AM PST
A bouquet of flowers rests on snow, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, on the campus of Brown University not far from where a shooting took place, in Providence, R.I. (Steven Senne/AP)
Steven Senne/AP
A bouquet of flowers rests on snow, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, on the campus of Brown University not far from where a shooting took place, in Providence, R.I. (Steven Senne/AP)

For at least two students at Brown University, Saturday’s shooting was not the first time they’ve been through a school shooting.

Zoe Weissman, a sophomore pre-med student at Brown, was at the middle school next door to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, where a former student opened fire, killing 17 people in 2018.

Nearly eight years later, she found herself on lockdown again for yet another school shooting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Weissman about what she’s feeling after surviving a second school shooting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom