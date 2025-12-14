© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nate Amos finds new meaning in old material on 'Holo Boy'

By Miles Parks,
Christopher IntagliataMegan Lim
Published December 14, 2025 at 2:35 PM PST

Nate Amos, the songwriter behind This Is Lorelei, talks about revisiting old songs, reshaping them, and what it means to hear his past work with new ears.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]