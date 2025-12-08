© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know about the immigration crackdown in New Orleans

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 8, 2025 at 8:53 AM PST
Customs and Border Patrol agents question occupants of a vehicle they pulled over, during an immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., Dec. 5, 2025. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Gerald Herbert/AP
Customs and Border Patrol agents question occupants of a vehicle they pulled over, during an immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., Dec. 5, 2025. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The Department of Homeland Security has arrested dozens of people in New Orleans since the Trump administration expanded its crackdown to the city. DHS has said it expects to make 5,000 arrests in the region. Critics say many of those detained don’t have a criminal record.

Host Robin Young speaks with Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, immigration reporter at Verite News, about how immigrant communities in the city are preparing for possible raids.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom