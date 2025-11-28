© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Find the perfect gift for every book worm in your life

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 8:50 AM PST
(Getty Images)
Getty Images
(Getty Images)

As we head into gift-giving season, Here & Now’s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, has book gift suggestions.

A holiday book-buying guide, from Traci Thomas

Book suggestions for the father with Alzheimer’s:

For the nonfiction fan who likes big history books on big characters:

Fantasy for adults who liked “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones”:

Books for a lawyer daughter who needs a break:

Books for a young 13-year-old:

Historical fiction with a lot of action:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom