© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Documentary illuminates Jeff Buckley's life and music

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 8:45 AM PST

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

Though he died in 1997 at the age of 30, singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley’s music continues to resonate. His story is told in the film “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.” The documentary is part of HBO’s Music Box Series, and it premieres on HBO on Dec. 4.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks’ conversation with director Amy Berg from when the film debuted in theaters in August.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom