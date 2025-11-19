© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poll: Trump’s approval falls; Dems have big advantage for control of Congress in 2026

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:50 AM PST

A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll holds some big warning signs for Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

The poll finds 60% of respondents blamed the GOP for the recent government shutdown, while 57% say President Trump’s top priority needs to be lowering prices.

When asked which party’s candidate they’d vote for if the midterms were held today, respondents favored Democrats by a 14+ point margin, the highest rate since 2018.

Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom