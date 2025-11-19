© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal court halts Texas' new voting map

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:46 AM PST

A federal court, including a judge appointed by President Trump, has halted a new Texas Congressional map that could give Republicans five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Kareem Crayton about the ruling and the big picture on redistricting. Crayton is vice president of the Washington, D.C., office at the Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom