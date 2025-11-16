President Trump wants Seth Meyers fired. The FCC chair amplified the message

NBC late night host Seth Meyers has consistently made President Trump the target of his jokes. The latest bits include Meyers teasing about a recent decline in Republican support of the president and his recent comments to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that America doesn't have enough skilled workers for certain jobs.

Trump seems to have had enough with Meyers, as he had with late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

"NBC's Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)," the president posted on Truth Social on Nov. 15. "He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his "show" is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

Less than an hour later Trump's tirade was reposted on X by Brendan Carr, chairperson of the Federal Communications Commission, the independent agency that regulates radio, TV, wire, satellite and cable across the country.

While the FCC can fine broadcasters for indecency, it has limited authority over content. According to its website, "The limitations on the FCC's power to restrict or ban speech begin with the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which decrees that the federal government 'shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.'"

Carr's repost drew quick criticism.

In an email to NPR, Lisa Macpherson, policy director at the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, wrote that Carr's intervention is "a distortion of the FCC's authorities in an effort to force the media to toe the line for President Trump."

Former congressman and free speech advocate Justin Amash wrote on X, "The government shouldn't be pressuring companies with respect to late night hosts, comedians, or anyone else for monologues, commentary, or jokes—whether their words are insightful, ignorant, funny, boring, politically neutral, or politically biased."

The FCC also oversees major corporate media mergers like the one it recently approved between Paramount Global and Skydance Media. Not long after Trump called for the firing of Colbert, CBS, which is owned by Paramount Global, announced The Late Show with Colbert would end in May of 2026. In a statement, CBS said the decision was purely financial.

NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers is a property of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, one of the corporations expected to bid on Warner Bros. Discovery, a sale that will likely face scrutiny from the Trump Administration.

NPR has reached out to NBCUniversal and the FCC for comment.

